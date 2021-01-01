From estiluz
Pila LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by Estiluz - Color: White - Finish: White - (113415715_13x035557472C)
Designer CrousCalogeras extensive materials studies guide the design of the Pila LED Multi-Light Pendant Light from Estiluz, one based on the stacking composition of contrasting materials. Its refined composition stresses the sense of touch, emotion, and story CrousCalogera is known for. The eyes instantly connect the forms stacked silhouette with that of a battery. The richly textured toppers evoke the copper end of the battery, providing a punchy juxtaposition with the neutral hue and crisp machined surface of the head below. Made in spun aluminum, its heads provide an elegant sheen that catches subtle ambient reflections. The group of pendants exudes great depth with a core shadow on their forms when turned on. LED light streams through their openings to produce a spacious down glow. Founded more than 30 years ago in Spain, Estiluz creates high quality lighting designs. A wide variety of sconces, table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants and floor lamps, all with contemporary style and character, is available. Located in Sant Joan de les Abadesses, a small town situated in the north of Catalonia in Spain, Estiluz produces lighting fixtures for markets around the world. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White