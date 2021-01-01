From pca skin
Pca Skin Pigment Gel Hq Free Facial Serum, 1 Oz
PCAs skin pigment gel is the best color correcting moisturizer. The specially formulated formula helps reduce signs of aging like dark spots and discoloration to leave skin looking and feeling soft and rejuvenated. Infused with melanin and lactic acid to drastically reduce the appearances of aging. PCA SKIN is a daily skin regimen for professional treatment that can help prevent premature aging to skin of any type. The product uses all natural ingredients that are sensitive to even the most delicate skin types. Each of PCAs products are specially tailored to repair and prevent individual skin issues that can be problematic due to the environment and other products applied to skin on a daily basis. PCA SKIN provides professional peels, pre and post treatments, and daily care regimens to provide its customers with skin care products to help with even the most problematic of skin types.