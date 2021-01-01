From pigeon forge tennessee vintage tn retro 80s 90s co

Pigeon Forge Tennessee Vintage Bear Distressed Retro Sunset Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This cool 80s retro style bear silhouette on a worn looking distressed vintage sunset will make anyone who has visited Pigeon Forge, Tennessee smile. It is perfect for those who love hiking, hunting, camping, biking, and fishing in forests or mountains. Pigeon Forge Tennessee Vintage Bear Distressed Retro Sunset design is a great gift for any mom, dad, son, daughter, aunt, uncle, grandma, and grandpa who loves visiting or hiking in the Appalachian mountains. Take it on the perfect hike or setting up camp. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com