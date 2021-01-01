Pifer Frame Nesting Tables with Storage

This nest of tables set exudes a vintage charm and will make a distinctive addition to your home decor. They can also be used as storage baskets, couch tables, side tables, etc. The poplar plywood tabletop provides a stable surface on which you can place drinks, vases, or other decorative items. By removing the top, you turn the side table into a storage basket. Moreover, the smaller table can be placed inside the larger one to save space. The strong powder-coated iron frame adds to the robust construction as well as an industrial look. Wood grains and colors may vary from piece to piece, making each of the coffee tables unique. Table Base Color: White