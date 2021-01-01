Hudson Valley Pierce 6-Light 34" Pendant Light in Polished Nickel

In many iconic chandeliers of 1920s Paris, strings of beaded crystal would swag out from the canopy, meeting a rim that would suspend an opulent demi-globe. Pierce tips it hat to those grand chandeliers while taking off in a bold new direction. A hand-cut chevron pattern, inscribed on a globe, encloses candelabra bulbs. People have been using chevron patterns on things since at least 1800 BC. Over the past couple of years, the fashion world's creative application of it has resulted in renewed popularity. Like the allure of crystal, chevron's visual kinetic pull is timeless.