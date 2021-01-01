Piedmt Frameless Wall Mirror

A round mirror never becomes passe, because it is beyond the ever changing considerations such as style, decor, etc. This makes it a versatile looking glass with a mysterious timelessness to it. The Orren Ellis Frameless Liam Wall Mirror with its whole round shape is no different. Cheap looking glasses might look fine and alluring at first, but as time goes by, the silver fades, dots and blotches appear on the mirror and before long it becomes an eyesore that makes you irritated. But the Orren Ellis Frameless Liam Wall Mirror does not belong to this class. Everything about it spells the finest quality. This unique mirror has a double coat of silver so that it does not fade or wear off. It is contained in a strong metal construction to make it strong and durable. It has seamed edges and deep level border that imparts the illusion of a frame to it. The whole package includes mounting hardware for your convenience. The Orren Ellis Frameless Liam Wall Mirror fits in any room, your bedroom, living room, bathroom or even your hallway. It is easily cleaned with a piece of soft cloth, some water and window cleaner.