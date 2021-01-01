Picture Puzzle Doormat

Advertisement
As visitors reach your doorway, they?ll discover a mysterious design on the mat beneath their feet. No, it?s not some new form of modern art. It?s a rebus puzzle?a message conveyed with letters and illustrations?to decipher before your company enters the house. The first word is formed from a P + a leaf - F + SE = please. A glass of wine starts the next one, but the N = P in this scenario = wipe. The third term begins with the image of a ewe + R = your. And the fourth and final word is a picture of animal paws. Please wipe your paws! You open the door just as your guests finish cleaning off their shoes. Should they inquire how to acquire their own enigmatic doormat, remember that some secrets are worth sharing. Made in India.