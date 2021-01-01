Any room will look more elegant and stately when it has beautiful chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. This LNC Pict 8 light chandeliers have been used since before there were even light bulbs (they used candles at first) to add sophisticated style to homes and upscale businesses. Finished in antique champagne, the 8-light chandeliers add distinctive style as a modern living room, bedroom or dining room chandelier, and would also work well as an entryway light fixture. LNC Pict 8-Light Champagne Modern/Contemporary Chandelier | A03225