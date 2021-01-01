[Pick Up Unavailable Of UPS] Home Office L-Shaped Corner Computer Desk/ Study Workstation Furniture With 2 Open Storage Bookshelves /NO Tool Assemble

Ø Modern Home Office：This desk is made of high-quality MDF Board with a sleek tabletop that gives a classy, modern look to any home office. Set up your desk against the wall for extra focus, or as a corner office for team collaboration in an open space setting.Ø Open Shelves: This desk can fits snugly in a corner to maximize your home office space.You can Keep printers, folders, and supplies conveniently handy in two, large open shelves underneath.Besides,Two open shelves on the side of the desk provide a perfect home for your binders and books, but keeps them within easy reach.Ø Strong load-bearing capacity:Large size office can fit all your work essentials, like a double monitor setup, with extra space for the supplies you need to get your work done.This desk is made with sturdy MDF Board to with stand the weight of all your monitors and computer essentials, up to 200 lbs.Ø A PERFECT FIT: Both sides of this space-saving study desk are the same length, making it easy to fit into almost any office corner. And this desk has Wire management grommets ,which is especially suitable for use as a game table to manage the wires of a game machine.Ø Effortless Assembly:This desk adopts new technology, no tools are needed for assembly, just need to align and fasten hooks with its correlating hole to complete the assembly.Follow the clear assembly steps and the easy-to-understand instructions with numbered parts and you’ll get your computer desk ready without much effort for its main job.