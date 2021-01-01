From pablo designs
Piccola Table Lamp by Pablo Lighting - Color: Red - Finish: Aluminum - (PICC LS RED)
The function and beauty provided by the Piccola Table Lamp by Pablo Designs are limited only by the owner's imagination. Its soft and pliable lambskin leather base is covered in supple Italian glove leather and can be tilted to any angle while its hand-spun aluminum shade floats freely to remain level in all positions. With multiple color choices and several small perforations in the aluminum shade, the table lamp is as playful as it is intelligent, and this charm has earned it a place in the SFMOMA permanent collection. Based in San Francisco, Pablo Designs is a lighting brand founded by Venezuelan-born designer Pablo Pardo in 1993. Their contemporary products are simple yet sophisticated, using cutting edge technology and high quality materials to create refined, balanced designs. From the sleek lines of the Pixo Optical Table Lamp to the fluid curves of the Swell Pendants, Pablo incorporates LED lighting and elegant shapes into timeless, award-winning products. Color: Red. Finish: Aluminum