Piccadilly Fiberglass Pot Planter
Description
Features:While they are considered frost-resistant, these lightweight containers should be brought in during the winter and stored in a covered, frost-free location away from the elementsProduct Type: Pot PlanterLocation: Outdoor Use OnlyMaterial: FiberglassMaterial Details: Wood Construction Type: Wood Species: Subject/Theme: Color: Shape: RectangularDrainage Holes: NoDrill Holes: Drain Plug Included: Self Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: With Wheels: NoDouble Walled Design: NoHandmade: YesGalvanized: NoWeather Resistant: YesWeather Resistant Details: Do not allow to freezeProduct Care: Clean with a soft brush and mild detergentPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationNumber of Planters Included: 1Adjustable Hanging Length: Compatible Trellis Part Number: Cover Included: NoCompatible Cover Part Number: Compatible Extension Kit Part Number: Compatible Hardware Part Number: Compatible Animal Guard Part Number: Compatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: Compatible Base or Stand Part Number: Compatible Liner or Insert Part Number: Country of Origin: Viet NamQuality Score: 0.65Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 8.75Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 17.75Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 12.25Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 17.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 29.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 35.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 24.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 17.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 35.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 24.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 29.5Planter Base Diameter: Planter Top Diameter: Hanging Length: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight (Size: 8.75" H x 17.75" W x 17.75" D): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 12.25" H x 24.5" W x 24.5" D): 10Overall Product Weight (Size: 20.5" H x 29.5" W x 29.5" D): 19Maximum Railing Width: Individual Compartment Height: Individual Compartment Width: Individual Compartment Depth: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time to Assemble: Suggested Number of People: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Tools Needed for Assembly: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: Size: 8.75" H x 17.75" W x 17.75" D, Color: Charcoal Lite