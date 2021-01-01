From cavalor
Cavalor Pianissimo Horse Feed, 44-lb bag
Soften your horse’s hot-blooded tendencies with Cavalor Pianissimo Horse Feed. Specially formulated to calm “hot”, stressed or hard to handle horses, this low-protein, low-energy feed promotes focus and reduced excess energy levels in horses. Ideal for horses reducing training after competition, horses on stall rest and those sensitive to high levels of protein, it can be fed daily or started a few days before events or shows to promote calm when it’s most needed. The lower protein content also makes it suitable for feeding with hays or grasses that are rich in protein, including spring grass and alfalfa. Make your high-spirited equine feel like a calm little pussycat with this effective stress control formula!