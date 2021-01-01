Rhode Pia Dress in White. - size M (also in L, S) Rhode Pia Dress in White. - size M (also in L, S) 100% cotton. Hand wash cold. Partially lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Smocked back at waistline. Lightweight fabric. Imported. RHOR-WD45. DR00017CC. Born from love of travel and playful colors, creators Purna Khatau and Phobe Vickers took their passion and created women?s lifestyle brand Rhode Resort. Unveiled as an embodiment of what it means to live a life that is confident and daring, their shared admiration for bold patterns, colors and adventure are present in each ready-to-wear collection piece.