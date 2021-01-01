Pi Day Shirt Math Lover TShirts Pi Day Funny Left Vs Right Brain Pie Math Geek Pun Mens Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

When left brain says Pi Math symbol then right brain thought it is a food pie, isn't it funny? A great gift humorous top shirt outfit for your daughter, son, boyfriend, girlfriend, dad, and mom will be the perfect clothes costume on celebrating Pi Day! Imagine the difference between what the left brain is thinking vs the right brain, and is really hilarious! A t shirt/tshirt for them to smile, the perfect tee clothing for your math teachers, professors, students, mathematicians, and scientists to wear! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only