Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Luminous Lip Crayon, Montara Burgundy Wine

Providing the emollients for a moisturizing balm, the color of a lipstick & the convenience of a jumbo crayon, these plant pigment-rich sticks provide beautiful, subtle shine and comfortable wear in a creamy texture. Luscious colors. With Certified Organic Ingredients to protect humans, animals and the planet. For all skin types and for all ages who are looking for vibrant, colorful lips and clean beauty. Formulated without potentially harmful ingredients such as parabens, petroleum, propylene or butylene glycols, silicones, talc, carbon black, phthalates, sulfates, PEGs, TEA, DEA, GMO, artificial dyes or synthetic fragrances. Our products are never tested on animals.