From juice beauty
Juice Beauty - Phyto Pigments Liquid Lip - No. 12 Cameron 2.2ml / 0.07oz
A new & improved liquid lip color. Feels like a soft lip balm to the touch, applies like a slick liquid lipstick & wears like a lip stain. Formulated with organic shea & grapeseed to soften lips. Reduces the appearance of lines & wrinkles. Blended with Vitamins C & E to provide anti-oxidant protection. Infused with plant-derived Phyto-Pigments to offer bold, vibrant color. Doe-foot applicator delivers color smoothly & evenly. Perfect for all skin types & for all ages. Vegan & cruelty-free. Free of parabens, petroleum, propylene or butylene glycol, sodium lauryl sulfates, pesticides, phthalates, artificial dyes or synthetic fragrances. Available in a range of shades for matching. Design house: Juice Beauty. Series: Phyto Pigments Liquid Lip. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Lipstick. Beauty group: Lips. Size: 0.07 oz. Color: No. 12 Cameron. Barcode: 834893001888. Juice Beauty - Phyto Pigments Liquid Lip - No. 12 Cameron 2.2ml / 0.07oz.