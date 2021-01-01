Advertisement
Design house: Sisley. Series: Phyto Blanc Lightening Foaming Cleanser. Gender: Unisex. Category: Skin Care. SubType: Cleansers. Size: 3.4 oz. Barcode: 3473311595003. Phyto-Blanc Lightening Foaming Cleanser is a foaming, creamy gel that gently cleans the face and eliminates impurities. The combination of Lemon, White Mulberry, and Scutellaria extracts support a more uniform and luminous looking complexion. The skin appears clear and soft, the complexion looks more brilliant. Phyto-Blanc Lightening Foaming Cleanser is a creamy, foaming gel that gently cleanses the face and visibly brightens the complexion.Phyto Blanc Lightening Foaming Cleanser by Sisley for Unisex - 3.4 oz Cleanser.