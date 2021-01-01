PhysioForma Soft Silicone Pacifier - Teal 6-16m (2pc)

Finally, a paci that soothes babies and parents too. The PhysioForma™ Soft Silicone Orthodontic Pacifier is backed by science to actively support breathing and oral development.All PhysioForma™ pacifiers are designed to help position baby’s tongue forward to maintain an open airway. This exclusive nipple design was developed, tested, and approved in partnership with an advisory panel of leading neonatologists, pediatricians, and orthodontists. The one-piece PhysioForma™ Soft Silicone pacifiers also adhere to the guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Baby approved too. Accepted by 9 out of 10 babies.For baby’s oral development, the orthodontic nipple guides tongue placement to evenly distribute pressure across the palate. The narrow base allows for optimal lip closure, supporting proper development of the palate and teeth.For baby’s comfort, the nipple is an extra-soft silicone with a satin-textured finish to help keep the paci in baby’s mouth for uninterrupted soothing. The soft shield of this paci is comfortable and breathable. Ventilation holes promote air circulation, helping to reduce moisture buildup on baby’s soft, sensitive skin. The soft handle of this one-piece construction pacifier is big enough for baby to grab and easy to attach to a cute paci holder.Available in three sizes: 0-6m, 6-16m, and 16-24m. Reusable, sterilizing carry case included.Actively supports baby’s breathingClinically developed, tested, and approved in partnership with an advisory panel of leading neonatologists, pediatricians, and orthodontistsExtra-soft, satin-textured silicone nipple for more comfort and less slipVentilation holes for air circulation help prevent the gathering of salivaLateral curve of the nipple evenly distributes the tongue’s pressure against the palateTiny ridges and inclined nipple shape guide proper tongue placementSupports development of palate and teethNarrow base for extra flexibility and optimal lip closureAdheres to the guidelines of the American Academy of PediatricsOne piece construction with easy hold handleBPA and LATEX FreeReusable case lets you sterilize pacifiers in 3 minutesDesigned and made in ItalyAwarded 2019, 2020 Parent Tested, Parent Approved Seal of ApprovalAwarded 2019, 2020 Mom's Choice Gold AwardAwarded 2020 Creative Child Magazine Preferred Choice Award in Baby Pacifier CategoryAwarded 2020 Baby Maternity Magazine Top Choice of the Year Award in Pacifiers CategoryAwarded 2020 National Parenting Product Award