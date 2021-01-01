From physical therapy pt get well recovery gifts

Physical Therapy PT Get Well Recovery Gifts Physical Therapy PT Therapist Gifts Graduation Medical Care Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Physical Therapy PT! Great recovery gift or get well gift for all who are in medical physical therapy. Great gift for PT graduation or graduate school students. Heal your pain through movements and physical therapy. Great for pediatric, outpatient, inpatient, geriatric, and school based physical therapy staff, physical therapist assistants, and PTAs. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com