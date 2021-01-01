From physical therapy gifts for rehab therapists

Physical Therapy Making A Difference PT Month Rehab Team Raglan Baseball Tee

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Show appreciation and perseverance with this physical therapist design for matching physical therapy month for an occupational therapist, speech language pathologist, physical therapy assistant, COTA, or DPT. Say thank you to your physical therapist with this PT Month design that reads Rehab Team Making A Difference with a heartbeat design and will look great on your favorite rehab Tech! A fun matching rehab team for inpatient hospital or outpatient clinics! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com