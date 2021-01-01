Physical Therapist PT Month Caduceus PT School Graduation T-Shirt

Show appreciation with this funny physical therapist design for matching physical therapy month for a physical therapy student, PTA or PT will lighten the mood for any physical therapy exam! Say thank you to your physical therapist with this PT Month design that reads Trust Me I'm A Physical Therapist with a caduceus design and will look great on your favorite rehab Tech! A fun matching rehab team for inpatient hospital or outpatient clinics! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem