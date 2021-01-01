Photography camera hobby heartbeat ECG heart rate photos T-Shirt

Shooting photos and shooting movies is your absolute favourite hobby? Are you a true professional behind the camera? Then this outfit is perfect for you. Ideal for amateur photographers and filmmakers. Wear it at the next shoot or twist. Be it with the drone or the SLR camera – your photos and videos are always successful. You are always equipped with a tripod, lens, aperture and camera backpack – you don't want to miss a snapshot. Christmas gift Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem