Phosphorescence By Michela Sorrentino- Framed Wall Art

Cool tones meet with vintage design in this graphic art print that layers a bold look inspired by abstract art and collage onto your walls. Printed in the USA on canvas, this piece by artist Michela Sorrentino features a curling blue vine with a series of leaves layered onto a page from a vintage encyclopedia. ItÃ¢â¬â¢s printed on archival paper using giclee inks for an accurate, lasting reproduction that resists fading. Arrives framed and matted with included wall mounting hardware, so itÃ¢â¬â¢s ready to hang right out of the box. Size: 20" H x 14" W x 1.25" D, Frame Color: Black