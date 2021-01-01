From bay isle home
Phoebe Floral Outdoor Chaise Lounge Cushion
The Bay Isle Home Outdoor Chaise Lounge Cushion adds an element of relaxation and fashion to your outdoor chaise lounge, so you can relax in space and style that is all your own. This cushion measures 21"W x 72"L x 4" T and has 4 sets of ties, so it can fit a variety of chaise lounge styles. The durable, weather-resistant polyester fabric ensures vibrant colors through the season and offers easy cleaning with just soap and water. Inside this outdoor cushion is patented 100% everLuxe polyester fiberfill to help them retain shape and provide long-lasting comfort during outdoor use. Fibers within are oriented in a vertical position, which provides structure and spring in replacement patio cushions. This outdoor cushion is UV treated and is intended for use on your patio or deck, however, we recommend bringing it indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve its lifespan and keep it looking beautiful. Arden Companies warrants this product against defects in workmanship and materials for 1 year from the date of purchase. Proof of purchase is required to obtain coverage under this Limited Warranty, and no warranty coverage is provided without proof of purchase. We may be contacted at customerservice@ardencompanies.com.