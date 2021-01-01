Modway Phillipa Pink Performance Velvet King Platform Bed

Advertisement
Offer glam deco style and vintage modern elegance to your master bedroom or guest bedroom decor with the Phillipa Performance Velvet King Platform Bed. The padded headboard of this king size bed features a beautiful intersecting diamond design. Rich in glam deco style and vintage modern elegance, this upholstered bed is covered in stain-resistant performance velvet and is a sturdy mattress foundation for memory foam, innerspring, latex and hybrid mattresses. Eliminating the need for a box spring, the MDF frame of this king platform bed is complete with a wood slat support system crafted with poplar for lasting durability and support. This slatted bed frame rests on black wood legs with non-marking foot caps and includes a reinforced center beam with two support legs for enhanced stability. Assembly required. King Bed Weight Capacity: 800 lbs. Color: Pink.