Philips 453761 Hue Lux 60W Equivalent A19 LED Personal Wireless Lighting Starter Kit
Brightness: 750 lumens. Estimated yearly energy cost: $1.08 (based on 3 hours per day, 11C/kwh, costs depend on rates and use) Life hours: 13.7 years (based on 3 hours per day) Light appearance: 2200K It enables use of light in a variety of functionality such as timers, alarms, geo-fencing and soft security elements Philips hue lux provides a personal and interactive way to control lighting from a smart mobile device or tablet. It enables use of light in a variety of functionality such as timers, alarms, geo-fencing and soft security elements. The hue lux offers a soft white light similar to your regular household incandescent light bulb. This starter kit comes with two led light bulbs in a familiar a-shape size, a wireless bridge, power adapter and a 2-meter Ethernet network cable. Simply download the hue app on your tablet or smartphone to start experiencing light in a new way. Use Philips connected led lighting as a revolutionary way to light your home., Weight: 1.8 Pounds, Manufacturer: CQMTO