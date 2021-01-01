From forsake
Forsake Phil Chukka
Go from city life to outdoor adventuring in style with the Forsake Phil Chukka shoes! Chukka boots in a classic and casual silhouette with a lace-up closure. Waterproof-grade, full-grain leather prevents moisture absorption and water damage. Moisture-wicking mesh lining offers breathable wear. Open cell PU footbed offers cushioned comfort. Compression EVA Midsole for added support. Peak-to-Pavement outsole offers rugged traction with a weather-resistant edge. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Weight: 1 lb 2.8 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 12, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.