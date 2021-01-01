From nike
Nike Phenom Elite Woven Pants Trail
Advertisement
The Nike Phenom Elite Woven Pants Trail sport all the pockets you could need, a back towel or t-shirt holder, and vented ankles with a tapered silhouette. Elasticized drawstring adjustable waistline. Zip handwarmer pockets. Nike trail logo at thigh. Zippered ankle vents. 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 38 in Inseam: 28 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.