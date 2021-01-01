Pharmacist Joke Inspired Happy Pills Related Pharmacy Design Tote Bag

For lovers of all things funny Pharmacist Joke, hilarious Happy Pills, cute Pharmacy, Pharmacist Joke dad, Pharmacist Joke mom, Pharmacist Joke family, Pharmacist Joke humor, Pharmacist Joke joke, funny pill hilarious, novelty Prescription joke 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.