Phalaenopsis Orchids Floral Arrangement in Cube Glass Base
This Phalaenopsis Orchids Floral Arrangement in Cube Glass Base blooms to create a gift of stylish simplicity and grace. Tall and luscious, this true to life orchid brings greenhouse beauty to any indoor setting.Features:Faux orchidProduct may ship compressed - Primping of branches or leaves may be required to match the image shownFlower Type: ArtificialArrangement Type: Floral Arrangements and CenterpiecesFlower Species: OrchidFlower Material: PlasticFlower Color: BurgundyContainer Included: YesContainer Color: ClearContainer Type: Container Material: Season: Outdoor Use: YesHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin: ThailandProduct Care: Wipe clean with warm clothSpefications:ADA Compliant: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Low Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 28Overall Width - Side to Side: 15.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 15.75Base Depth - Front to Back: Base Width - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 5Largest Dimension: 28Assembly:Warranty: