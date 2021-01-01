From nearly natural
Nearly Natural Phalaenopsis Orchid Artificial Glass Vase Silk Arrangements, Green
Enhance your space with this artificial Phalaenopsis Orchid arrangement featuring delicate Orchid blooms, designed with natural detailing. Standing 7” high from a glass vase, it's perfect for the minimalist at heart. Shop with confidence knowing our floral and plant collections. . . "Looks so real, they're Nearly Natural! " Pioneers in our industry; Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head Designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry. . Nature Overall product dimensions: 7 in. H x 7 in. W x 3 in. D; planter/vase dimensions: H: 3. 5 in. W: 7 in. D: 3 in. Silk arrangements are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. Measurements are from the bottom of the pot/planter to the furthest extended Flower or leaf on the arrangement. Width Dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched Dimension. No maintenance required; no watering. Looks full and fresh every day. Stands 7” tall. Realistic Orchid Floral. Perfect for a desk accent. Situated in a glass vase.