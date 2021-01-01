From brayden studio
Phair Hand Tufted Rectangle Contemporary Gray Area Rug
Advertisement
Features:Hand-tuftedCotton backingPhair collectionMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Imported WoolTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape: RectanglePrimary Color: Gray/brown/creamPattern: AbstractFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralReversible: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: NoLicensed Product: NoColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:Dimensions:Area: 35 Square feet for size 5'Area: 70 Square feet for size 5'Pile Height: 0.75Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: 5' x 7'): 30Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: 7' x 10'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: 5' x 7'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: 7' x 10'): 84Overall Length (Rug Size: 5' x 7'): 84Overall Length (Rug Size: 7' x 10'): 120Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty: Rug Size: 5' x 7'