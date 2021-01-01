VepaDesigns PHD Graduation Cloth PHD Graduate Gift Ph.D PHD Professor Instructor Cool Graduation Gifts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This is the perfect profession gift for phd graduation . A Nice present for those who are or likes these kind of Designs, ph.d, grad, doctorate-degree, graduate, dr, dissertation and grad-student. Make them happy with this awesome cool Design. Get this as a gift for those who are or likes these kind of Designs, phinished, phd in progress, phinally done, phdid it, not that kind of doctor, occupational therapy and i have a phd. A Great present for christmas, birthday or phd graduation 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only