PH Artichoke Pendant Light by Louis Poulsen - Color: Brushed Stainless Steel - Finish: Brushed Stainless Steel - (10000128780)

The Louis Poulsen PH Artichoke Pendant Light was designed in 1958 by Poul Henningsen for the Langelinie Pavillonen restaurant in Copenhagen, where it still hangs today. PH Artichoke has a world-famous unique sculptural aesthetic, and is viewed internationally as an iconic design. The fixture displays 72 leaves, positioned to provide totally glare-free light from any angle. To ensure a high level of quality, much of the production process is still carried out by hand. Formed over seventy years ago when renowned Danish architect, Poul Henningsen, came together with Louis Poulsen and began to combine a brilliant mix of technology and design to craft influential lighting. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brushed Stainless Steel.