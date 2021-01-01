Pfalz Weinstraße Pfälzer Heimat Saying Gift Idea Schorle T-Shirt

All Palatinians who love their home will be happy with the funny and saying. If your father, son or mother and daughter is proud of their origin, then give them this joke. If you love the wine road, then the saying is top. As a Palatine you are looking forward to the joke for a birthday or Christmas if you love the Palatinate. This fun design with a funny saying is a great gift for all Palatinians. If he is at home in the palate and loves wine and spritzer. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem