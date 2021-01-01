Pezzettina Planter, Skinny by Vondom - Color: Beige (56009F-KHAKI)

Advertisement
Pezzettina Planters embody the flowing, curving beauty of the natural world to bring a rudimentary sense of the environment into the modern home. Whether finished in matte or gloss, this planter will add a serene stone-like aesthetic to your outdoor or indoor space while keeping the cutting-edge feel of premium polyethylene material from Vondom. For less maintenence, consider the self-watering option. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Beige.