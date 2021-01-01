The Picket House Furnishings Peyton Desk provides plenty of functionality and style. With one spacious drawer and two open storage compartments, the Peyton provides ample storage for storing your favorite books. Constructed of sturdy wood and metal with a V-shaped back design. Black metal secure drawer pull adds textural element to this industrial desk. Includes one power outlet for keeping all of your devices charged. Features woodgrain detailing for a rustic finish. The vintage, industrial design is perfect for your home office or living room. Picket House Furnishings Peyton 47-in Brown Writing Desk | CKPS500DK