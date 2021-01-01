From artisands
Artisands Pets Sand Painting Craft Kit
“Paint” with sand; peel back the die cut paper on the picture boards to expose the adhesive layer then simply pour one of the vibrant colored sands to create your masterpiece. Explore your creativity and imagination with this engaging craft kit Paint your favorite pets, color these puppy dogs and cats as you wish, there are no rules Exceptionally easy to use in just 4 steps; PEEL back the die cut, POUR on the sand, PAT down the sand and TAP off the excess. Each kit comes with 10 tubes of colored sand, 5 – 5 x 7 inch die cut art boards, a box to contain any possible mess and an instruction sheet Made in the USA with real, natural sand (not the crushed rock found in imported kits), the beautifully colored sand has a natural sparkle and shimmer that adds depth to your textured, artistic creation. The sand tubes have caps to make storage easy and mess free. An excellent kid’s craft activity for the creative crafter ages 5+. Completely kid-safe and non-toxic. A great gift, party favor, group activity or rainy day fun.