The Petrie Dining Room Accent Chair in Grey Fabric and Black Finish - Set of 2 from Armen Living is what you and your beautiful home has been searching for. The wide seat and high chair back will cover your body and make you feel stable and secure. The Petrie features an incredibly plush foam-padded cushion will keep you relaxed all day long and make you comfortable for as long as you’re seated. The black metal frame can be seen throughout this piece - present for aesthetic as well as strength. The Petrie chairs can be used in your dining room, kitchen, home office, bedroom, or living room as accent chairs. The Petrie Dining Room Accent chairs are available in grey fabric and are sold as a pair. Armen Living Set of 2 Petrie Contemporary/Modern Polyester/Polyester Blend Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Metal Frame) in Black | LCPESIGR