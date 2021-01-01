From vera bradley
Vera Bradley Petite Zip-Around Wallet with RFID Protection, Butterfly by-Recycled Cotton
MACHINE WASHABLE RECYCLED COTTON – The cotton fabric that you’re familiar with has been reimagined; this sustainable fabric is made from recycled cotton fibers and has all of the comfort, softness, and vibrancy that you know and love. PROTECTION MADE CHIC -- The Vera Bradley RFID Petite Zip Around Wallet is made from a lightweight cotton that provides RFID technology to protect your credit cards & debit cards - crafted for your safety & peace of mind EASY ORGANIZATION -- The fully lined interior features 3 card slips, 1 id window & a zip pocket, so you can have fashion & functionality on the go - also features a keyring for added functionality STYLISH, LIGHTWEIGHT & SIZED RIGHT -- The RFID Petite Zip-Around Wallet measures 3 inches high & 4 inches wide - giving you a slim silhouette & abundant organization for your everyday essentials