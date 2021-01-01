The L.L.Bean Petite Sweater Fleece Full Zip Jacket for women features a smooth, rugged sweater-knit exterior and soft, brushed interior for exceptional warmth and comfort. Collar may be worn up or down. Long sleeves with tonal piping at cuffs, and single zip pocket at left shoulder. Collar, cuffs and hem are reinforced with jersey binding. Two hand pockets with zip closure. Classic Mount Katahdin brand name logo patch at front left chest. Droptail hem with tonal piping offers extra coverage, falling at hip. 100% premium polyester fleece. Machine wash and dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Sleeve Length: 32 in Product measurements were taken using size PS. Please note that measurements may vary by size.