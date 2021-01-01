From joe's jeans
Joe's Jeans Petite Provocateur Bootcut in Marlana
The Joe's Jeans Petite Provocateur boasts a flattering high rise, slim fit through the thigh, and modern bootcut leg designed to flatter smaller frames. Marlana is a vivid indigo wash with a bright fade and whisker to bring out the highs and lows. Five-pocket design with brand tab back at back pocket. Tonal topstitching and silver hardware. Belt loop waistband. Zipper fly and button closure. 98% cotton, 2% spandex. Machine wash cold and line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 39 in Inseam: 29 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 12 in Leg Opening: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size 25, inseam 29. Please note that measurements may vary by size.