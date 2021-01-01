BDG Petite High-Waisted Baggy Jean - Medium Wash

Advertisement
BDG's throwback-style Baggy jean in a petite fit built with a shorter inseam for a perfect length. Our favorite wear-every-day baggy jeans in a petite fit complete with a shorter inseam for a perfect fit. Cut with a loose, straight leg and high-waisted silhouette. Made from BDG's rigid denim for a vintage feel. 5-pocket styling with a zip fly. UO exclusive. Features. Our go-to baggy jeans, with a loose, straight leg and petite fit Crafted from rigid denim that will soften more and more over time Our favorite high rise that sits at your natural waist Petite length that hits below the ankle Content + Care. 100% Cotton Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. High rise Straight leg Full length Model is 5'9" and wearing size 27 Measurements taken from size 27 Waist: 26" Rise: 12.5" Inseam: 30" Leg opening: 17"