NYDJ Petite Petite Alina Legging Jeans in Optic White
The NYDJ Petite Alina Legging Jeans in Optic White have a higher rise that sits just above the natural waist for a comfortable fit and slim silhouette. Lift Tuck TechnologyÂ® lifts and shapes curves so you instantly appear one size smaller. Patented crisscross panel trims the tummy. Tonal topstitching. Five-pocket design. Belt loop waistband. Zipper fly and button closure. 72% cotton, 24% polyester, 3% viscose, 1% elastane. Machine wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Inseam: 29 in Front Rise: 9 3 4 in Leg Opening: 11 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 6P, inseam 29. Please note that measurements may vary by size.