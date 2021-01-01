Petersburg Ceiling Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Nickel - (3412F-PN)

By Hudson Valley Lighting. Utilizing vintage schoolhouse glass, the Petersburg collection features a mouth-blown glossy opal diffuser. To create this elaborate shape, a skilled artisan must work molten glass into a special form while being simultaneously turned by an assistant. With careful timing, the team produces a seamless piece of beautifully detailed glasswork. The Petersburg Ceiling Light is composed of a metal body with a glossy, opal glass shade. Available in polished nickel, aged brass or satin nickel finishes in 9, 12, or 16 inch diameters. UL Listed. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel