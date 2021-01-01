NIC+ZOE, Plus Size Petal Burst Sweater

This season, they're feeling extra-bright and ultra-playful. The pretty, enlarged floral intarsia pattern is full of mood-boosting color and playful pattern play that brings the hopeful effervesce of spring to life. Crafted with a midweight yarn, a rounded neck and three-quarter sleeves for an easy, feminine silhouette. Scoopneck Three-quarter sleeves Pullover style Rib-knit trim High-low hem with side snaps Cotton/rayon/linen/polyester/nylon Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 29" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'11" tall, 32" bust, 24" waist, 34" hips. Salon Z - Salon Z Collections > Nic+zoe, Plus Size > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. NIC+ZOE, Plus Size. Color: Green Multi. Size: XL.