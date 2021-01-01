OdoBan Pet Waste Pickup Bags, 240 Count, and 2 Solid Odor Absorbers Eucalyptus Scent, 14 Oz

OdoBan Pet Pickup Bags are conveniently compact for carrying in your pocket or purse, yet large enough for picking up after any size pet. Lightweight and sturdy, they are also great for disposal of diapers. Rolls of bags are perforated to easily tear off individual bags as needed. OdoBan Solid Odor Absorbers freshen and eliminate odors in odor prone areas, such as bathrooms, closets, lockers, litter boxes and more. Continuously traps unwanted airborne odors in the odor absorbing gel. Simply remove lid and place upright in the desired area to start eliminating odors.