Pet Life Flexbark Flexible Frisbee Extreme Outdoor Training Durable Fetch Dog Toy, One Size , Orange

ï»¿The Pet Life Flexbark training frisbee is perfect is composed of a specially formulated TPR material that is both durable and flexible. Features surround rivits on the outer edges of the frisbee which is used to assist in tooth flossing during play time which helps reduce plaque and tartar. The frisbee also floats in the water and great for outdoor tossing and fetching. Available in Multiple Colors. Sizing Guide: Size Dimensions L*W*H (In Inches): 9.44 * 9.44 * 1.18Pet Intended For: DogMeasurements: 8 Length/Inches, 8 Width/Inches, 2 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 1 LbBase Material: 80% Thermoplastic Elastomers, 20% RubberCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported