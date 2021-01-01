Pet Dogs Food Dispenser Toy Treat Dispensing Interactive Dog Toys Treat Ball

​Description1.REDUCE ANXIETY & DESTRUCTIVE BEHAVIORS: Dog treat dispensing toy adopts a tumbler design and has a funny wobble action, which keeps the dog mentally stimulated and physically active while playing. This dog treat ball can reduce boredom and destructive behaviors and keep your dog physically fit through proper exercise. Our interactive dog toys enhance the interaction with the dog and promotes a healthy relationship between the dog and you, it is the best Christmas gift for your dog.2.IMPROVE INTELLIGENCE: Your cute dogs will get smarter as they play with this wobble dog puzzle toy as they learn how to roll the toy to get treats to fall out. Our dog food puzzle toy increase their eagerness for learning by pairing treats with playtime, which can replace other boring rubber dog toys. This interactive IQ treat ball is suitable for 20-80lbs dogs to play, chase and train, not for puppy and unsupervised aggressive chewer.3.HEALTHY SLOW FEEDING: This dog treat dispenser toy encourages slower active eating. Your furry friend needs more play and exercise to eat the treats with the food-dispensing dog toy, which will help improve digestion and reduce bloating.4.SAFE & DURABLE: Our dog treat toy is made of food-grade ABS plastic, which is non-toxic, eco-friendly and durable to ensure that your dog can play and chew safely. It is also easy to use and clean, just rinse it with warm soap water and dry it out.5.SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: We are very confident with our products. If you are not satisfied with the dog treat puzzle toy, please feel free to contact us, we will solve your problem within 24 hours.