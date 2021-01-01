From bergan
Bergan Pet Cat and Dog Elevated Feeder
With this Bergan Pet Feeder you can create a convenient, mobile feeding and water solution for anytime and anywhere use. The sleek elevated design offers two removable stainless steel bowls along with a sleek, clean table design that will not be an eye sore. Bergan elevated feeder is a smart and creative way to accommodate dogs who have joint problems, gastric issues or who are just having trouble getting down to their food. It has the added benefit of being easy to clean and easily moveable. If at any point you decide that you would rather move your pet to floor feeding, the legs on this black/gray elevated pet feeder can easily be removed.